LONDON, ONT. -- The province's police watchdog continues to look into the death of a London man after he was killed from falling from a high-rise apartment balcony, but a subject officer has refused to be interviewed for the investigation.

London police were called to 85 Walnut St. on May 4 at 11:15 p.m. for a person in distress.

Police found a man barricaded inside one of the units on the 15th floor.

Shortly after police arrived, the man fell from the balcony and rushed to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on May 8.

The victim has since been identified as Caleb Tubila Njoko, 26. A post-mortem was conducted on May 10.

As of Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has interviewed two civilian witnesses along with three witness officers.

The subject officer provided a copy of her notes of the incident but declined to be interviewed by SIU investigators.

According to the Police Services Act, officers aren't legally compelled to be interviewed by SIU officials and do not have to provide their notes.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.