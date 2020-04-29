LONDON, ONT -- A pizza delivery driver managed to stop a would-be thief from stealing his vehicle while he was picking up an order for delivery.

The attempted theft happened around 8 p.m. at 415 Hamilton Road when the driver left the vehicle unlocked and running while picking up the order.

The suspect, a 27-year-old London man, allegedly hopped into the vehicle and attempted to drive away but was stopped by the delivery driver before he could.

According to police, a struggle ensued with the driver in which the suspect sustained a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect fled but was confronted by police a short while later.

He then resisted arrest and struggled with police officers briefly before he was taken into custody.

The suspected is facing one charge of attempt to commit dial procedure offence, and a charge of obstruct peace officer.