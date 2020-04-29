LONDON, ONT -- Just days after Wellington OPP investigated reports of a man impersonating a police officer, OPP in Essex County are facing a similar scenario.

The case in Wellington County ended in the arrest of a Puslinch, Ont. man, but Essex OPP are continuing to search for their suspect.

On April 23 a woman reported being pulled over by a vehicle resembling a police vehicle in Lakeshore, Ont.

A man approached the driver’s window wearing clothing that resembled a police uniform.

Police have determined that the individual was not a police officer and are now searching for a suspect described as white, approximately 30-40 years old, tall and fit, having short brown hair and a scruffy beard.

In Wellington County a 25-year-old has been charged with impersonating a police officer after a family encountered a Ford Explorer that resembled a police vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had yellow and orange flashing lights in the rear window, and that the complainant heard the driver shout something at them over the PA system.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Melanie Borrelli and CTV Kitchener.