Advertisement
London police ask for help identifying deceased male
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 2:54PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 12, 2020 3:01PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service's Major Crime Section is looking for information from the public to help identify a body found over the weekend.
The body was found Sunday by a citizen in Mornington Park at 782 Curry St.
Although police are suggesting the death does not seem to be suspicious, they are requesting assistance in identifying the male.
The deceased male is described as:
- Caucasian
- 45-60 years of age
- Slim build, between five feet five inches and five feet six inches tall
- Approximately 140 pounds
- Grey hair, unkempt beard
- Grey sweatpants cut into shorts
- Grey long-sleeved shirt cut into short sleeved shirt with 'Call of the Wilderness' and several eagles on the front
- Black sunglasses
- Grey high socks, white high-top Adidas running shoes
- Beige hat with purple brim reading 'Declons Enterprises'
The faded following tattoos were observed:
- Left forearm: compass
- Right forearm: eagle
- Right hand: letter R inside a heart with an arrow through it
- Right upper arm: nautical boat anchor
- Left upper arm: black panther
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.