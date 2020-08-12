LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service's Major Crime Section is looking for information from the public to help identify a body found over the weekend.

The body was found Sunday by a citizen in Mornington Park at 782 Curry St.

Although police are suggesting the death does not seem to be suspicious, they are requesting assistance in identifying the male.

The deceased male is described as:

Caucasian

45-60 years of age

Slim build, between five feet five inches and five feet six inches tall

Approximately 140 pounds

Grey hair, unkempt beard

Grey sweatpants cut into shorts

Grey long-sleeved shirt cut into short sleeved shirt with 'Call of the Wilderness' and several eagles on the front

Black sunglasses

Grey high socks, white high-top Adidas running shoes

Beige hat with purple brim reading 'Declons Enterprises'

The faded following tattoos were observed:

Left forearm: compass

Right forearm: eagle

Right hand: letter R inside a heart with an arrow through it

Right upper arm: nautical boat anchor

Left upper arm: black panther

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.