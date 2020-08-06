LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police in Brant County say they have found the body of a a missing Hamilton man after his personal watercraft was found along the shoreline.

Nagim Mohamed, 24, was reported missing just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after he took a personal watercraft out onto the river earlier in the evening but did not return.

He was seen launching at Chiefswood Part in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

His personal watercraft was found three kilometres east of the park around 7:50 p.m.

OPP say his body was recovered in the water around 4 p.m. Thursday.