LONDON, ONT. -- A London swimmer is swimming across Lake Ontario for a great cause and should finish sometime Wednesday.

Jillian Best is swimming 52 kilometres in a journey that's expected to take about 18 hours to complete.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she had completed more thanhalf of that distance and was expected in Toronto around 5 p.m.

She's been training for over a year, in preparation for her big swim.

In 2004, her mother needed a liver transplant and nine years later, she needed a transplant of her own.

The transplant recipient is the founder of the Move For Life Foundation, dedicated to reducing the waitlist for organ transplants.

A GoFundMe campiagn has been set up to support her mission.

All funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment for the London Health Sciences Centre.

The big swim started Tuesday night in the Niagara Region.

You can track her progress here.