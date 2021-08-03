LONDON, ONT. -- A London, Ont. swimmer crossed Lake Ontario to raise awareness for a great cause.

Jillian Best's 52-kilometre journey was expected to take about 18 hours to complete.

She arrived in Toronto shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday after starting her swim Tuesday night in the Niagara Region.

Best had been training for over a year in preparation for her big swim.

Her motivation? In 2004, her mother needed a liver transplant. Nine years later, she needed a transplant of her own.

The transplant recipient is the founder of the Move For Life Foundation, dedicated to reducing the waitlist for organ transplants.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support her mission had raised over $77,000 as of Wednesday evening.

All funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment for the London Health Sciences Centre.

You can see her route across the lake here.