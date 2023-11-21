London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go

It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: “Ceasefire.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan included it in a statement on the crisis in the Middle East issued on social media Monday evening.

"I think that the mayor did the right thing by starting with asking for a ceasefire and by asking for the humanitarian aid to come,” human rights activist Dr. Tarek Loubani told CTV News London. “All of the other stuff can, sort of, be discussed."

Loubani lived in Palestinian territory as a child. He has also been active in the humanitarian effort in Gaza and the West Bank, and has been pressing all Canadian politicians to take a stronger stand in condemning the actions of Israel in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

Last week he was charged with mischief after allegedly spraying ketchup on the office of London Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos.

Continuing to protest outside of the constituency office on Hyman Street, Loubani said, "It is a disgrace that our governments do not say something. That's why we're here to ask Peter Fragiskatos to say something."

Human rights activist Tarek Loubani commends London, Ont. Mayor Josh Morgan for including a call for a ceasefire in his social media post about the conflict in the Middle East. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Morgan's statement also called for a release of all hostages, the surrender of Hamas, and safe access to humanitarian aid.

Leadership with organization that represents London's Jewish community chose to comment on the mayor’s post by issuing a prepared statement.

In the statement, they continued to put the focus on the actions of Hamas and said, “Our Jewish community is in agony over the heinous attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th.”

The statement also references an escalation of anti-Semitism in London and across Canada.

Representatives from London's Muslim community said the focus has to be on achieving peace.

A statement issued by Jewish London following London, Ont. Mayor Josh Morgan's call for a ceasefire in Gaza. (Source: Jewish London) "Ultimately, at the end of the day, when we're talking about achieving a lasting peace,” said Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal, chair of the London Council of Imams. “It can only come about when there's no more fighting."

Pro-Palestinian protester Allyson Proulx is encouraged by the mayor's statement and told CTV News London, "This is a first step for him to show us that he is going to continuously be in a process of learning and continue to show up in this conversation, in this dialogue."

The mayor's statement also called on Londoners to "choose calm and compassion over fear and division."

Morgan declined an offer to speak further about his statement on Tuesday.