London, Ont. police now investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.

Students commenting on social media platforms have said that up to 30 female students were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

A letter was sent to residents at Medway-Sydenham Hall on Saturday from student housing officials saying the school was following up on the reports.

Now, London police say they are aware of the allegations, but have not yet received any reports from the weekend involving incidents at the residence.

But police continued, "Given the seriousness of the allegations raised in relation to incidents occurring at Medway-Sydenham Hall, the London Police Service has opened an investigation and we will work collaboratively with Western University to identify and support any victims and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted."

Police say they received two reports alleging sexual assaults at other locations on campus last week. Both remain under investigation, and police say that will include examining any potential links to unreported incidents.

Chris Alleyne, Western University's associate vice-president of Housing and Ancillary Services, released a statement Monday saying they are working to get additional information on the alleged sexual assaults.

"We are very troubled by the incidents reported over social media this past weekend. We are working hard to clarify and confirm these reports. So far, we have received very little information related to these reports, and we’re asking anyone with more details to come forward to Western or London Police Services."

He added that Western has received four formal allegations of sexual violence in the past week, but that the cases do not appear to be connected.

"I can’t emphasize enough that sexual violence will never be tolerated at Western. We will continue to take action on every disclosure and complaint."

There are a number of resources available for any student in need of support due to sexual violence.

More to come.