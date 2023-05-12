London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbing

London, Ont. police blocked off an area along a section of Mount Pleasant, near Riverside Drive with police tape on May 12, 2023, as they investigated a reported stabbing London, Ont. police blocked off an area along a section of Mount Pleasant, near Riverside Drive with police tape on May 12, 2023, as they investigated a reported stabbing

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Leafs tie Panthers game 2-2

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver