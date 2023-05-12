London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbing

First responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.

Witness reports indicated there was a confrontation between two people around 4:15 p.m.

Witnesses said the situation escalated, and one person was allegedly stabbed.

Shortly after, London, Ont. police blocked off an area along a section of Mount Pleasant, near Riverside Drive with police tape.

Witnesses told police that a weapon was deposited into a storm sewer near that location.

The section was reopened just after 6 p.m.

At this point, police have confirmed two people were taken to hospital, but they haven’t disclosed the nature or extent of the injuries.

There's also no word on whether any arrests have been made.