London officers receive provincial school safety award
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:27AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:26PM EST
London police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Officers with the London Police Service were honoured Thursday with the CAA provincial school safety award.
The award, which is handed our each year to one police service, was being presented at a ceremony Thursday morning.
The Annual School Safety Patrol Program Achievement Award is handed out by CAA South Central Ontario.
The award recognizes a police service which lends exceptional support to school safety.