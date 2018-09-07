Featured
London man charged with child porn
CTV London
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 11:32AM EDT
A 37-year-old London man is facing several child pornography charges following a raid on a Dufferin Avenue home.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant and say they found more than 100 child porn images on a computer.
He has been charged with the following:
• Unlawfully possess child pornography x 2;
• Unlawfully access child pornography; and
• Import/sell/distribute child pornography
He will appear in court Oct. 22.