A 37-year-old London man is facing several child pornography charges following a raid on a Dufferin Avenue home.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant and say they found more than 100 child porn images on a computer.

He has been charged with the following:

• Unlawfully possess child pornography x 2;

• Unlawfully access child pornography; and

• Import/sell/distribute child pornography

He will appear in court Oct. 22.