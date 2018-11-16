

CTV London





It was a sight to see for neighbours after a car crashed into two telephone poles before flipping onto its roof in east London, and while the driver was astonishingly able to walk away relatively unscathed he is now facing charges.

A 27-year-old London man has been charged with impaired driving in relation to the crash on Brydges Street that caused roughly $45,000 in damages.

According to police the crash occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday when the man lost control of his vehicle and hit two telephone poles.

Both directions of Brydges Street were closed for several hours. The driver suffered only minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 12, 2018.