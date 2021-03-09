LONDON, ONT. -- A 34-year-old London man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have a replica gun.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman was walking in the area of Dundas and Elizabeth Street when an unknown man called out to her a number of times.

The woman says she saw a man holding a gun.

She ran but the suspect continued to follow her until she called police.

A suspect was located on Lyle Street about 20 minutes later and a replica handgun was discovered.

The accused is charged with criminal harassment and possession of a weapon. He will appear in court June 1.