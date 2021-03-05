MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged a 65-year-old man after a flare gun was reportedly fired in a south end parking lot Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Base Line Road West near Wharncliffe Road South after 911 calls about the sound of gunshots outside an apartment building.

A suspect description was provided and police arrested a man in possession of a flare gun. The flare gun and five rounds of ammunition were seized.

No one was reported injured.

A 65-year-old London man has now been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.