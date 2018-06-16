

CTV London





Huron OPP have charged six people with trafficking offences and seized fentanyl and other drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles.

Two of the six are also charged with tampering with a vehicle identification number.

OPP say a search warrant was conducted on Hullett-McKillop Road in Central Huron Wednesday.

Police say the seized drugs were methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis marihuana and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) worth $12,490.

Police also recovered prohibited weapons and stolen property that consisted of a pickup truck, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), a generator and a Mig welder, they say.

Those charged include London, Central Huron, Huron East and Kitchener residents.

Police are also seeking an arrest warrant for one additional male suspect.