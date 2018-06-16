Huron OPP have charged six people with trafficking offences and seized fentanyl and other drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles.

Two of the six are also charged with tampering with a vehicle identification number.

OPP say a search warrant was conducted on Hullett-McKillop Road in Central Huron Wednesday.

Police say the seized drugs were methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis marihuana and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) worth $12,490.

Police also recovered prohibited weapons and stolen property that consisted of a pickup truck, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), a generator and a Mig welder, they say.

Those charged include London, Central Huron, Huron East  and Kitchener residents.

Police are also seeking an arrest warrant for one additional male suspect.