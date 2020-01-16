LONDON, ONT. -- A man in London and a woman in Listowel, Ont. are each half-a-million dollars richer after winning Maxmillions prizes.

Antonio Manin, a 79-year-old London retiree, won in the Jan. 3 Lotto Max Maxmillions draw, matching seven numbers.

The father of two and grandfather of three told OLG officials in Toronto, “I called my daughter immediately – my voice was shaking and I was crying...I’m still in shock and disbelief.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Western Road in London. Manin plans to travel and invest.

Meanwhile, Michelle Caldwell in Listowel, Ont. also matched seven numbers in a Lotto Max Maxmillions draw.

She told OLG officials she too was in shock, "I was hyperventilating...it's life changing."

She reportedly plans to share with family and make some charitable donations.