LONDON, ONT. -- The six members of the London Knights who won gold at the World Junior tournament are back on Canadian soil.

Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael were first off the plane at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont. Monday afternoon after a long flight from Vienna.

"Still haven't slept yet so the guys are pretty tired, and excited to get home," says Foudy.

The exhausted pair were key members of the gold-medal winning team, combining for seven goals and eleven points during the tournament.

Foudy says words can't describe the feeling of winning for your country.

"It's amazing," says the Knights forward. "It's what every kid dreams of, and to win the tournament is special."

The biggest reception overall was for Akil Thomas. Among those surprising Canada's newest hockey hero was his mom, who flew from Atlanta to greet him.

He was thrilled to see everyone, but like most teenagers, he just wants some sleep and to get something to eat.

"I had no idea anyone was going to be here," says Thomas. "I thought I'd just get off the plane and go home."

He became the teenage version of the legendary Paul Henderson when Dale Hunter called his name late in the third period. He rewarded the bench boss by scoring the biggest goal of his life.

"I just have to say hockey is a great sport," says Thomas. "It creates great moments like these where 23 guys are coming home from Europe with gold medals. It's one of the best moments of our lives, and it's incredible."

Foudy and McMichael were just two of the Knights bringing home the hardware.

Mark Hunter joins his brother Dale, while equipment manager Chris Maton and head of security Bob Martin also were part of the title-winning squad.

A weary Foudy says he doesn't have any big plans to celebrate, "Just going to go see buddies back home, maybe have a little party and have a good time."

But first, he'll try to get a little sleep.