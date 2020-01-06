LONDON, ONT -- The Hunter’s success in the junior hockey world is well known, and now they can add World Junior Hockey Champions to their resumes, but they didn’t do it alone.

All total six members of the London Knights organization were apart of team Canada’s golden team in the Czech Republic.

Dale and Mark lead the team as head coach and general manager respectively. Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael of the Knights were massive forces on the ice.

The pair managed a combined 11 points in the tournament.

Finally equipment manager Chris Maton and security head Bob Martin were also part of the winning squad.

During the tenure with the Knights the Hunters have won four OHL titles, and two Memorial Cups.

It wasn’t much of a shock when the pair was selected to helm team Canada following a few disappointing years at the annual tournament.

While it’s all smiles and celebrations now, victory was never certain throughout the tournament.

The team developed a knack for clawing their way back into games starting with a round robin meeting with the United States.

Following that was the disastrous 6-0 thumping at the hands of the Russians which had some starting to question whether the team could go the distance.

But Team Canada never blinked from then on, and during the gold Medal game despite being down 3-1 to the Russians late in the game they would find their composure and come storming back for the win.