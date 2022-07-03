London home blaze originated near fire pit: Investigators

An overnight fire at a home on Guildford Crescent in London, Ont. on July 3, 2022 claimed the lives of three pets and caused an estimated $250,000 in damages. Fire investigators say the blaze is believed to have started near the fire pit. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) An overnight fire at a home on Guildford Crescent in London, Ont. on July 3, 2022 claimed the lives of three pets and caused an estimated $250,000 in damages. Fire investigators say the blaze is believed to have started near the fire pit. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

