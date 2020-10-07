LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is extending temporary rules allowing outdoor patios to stay open until Dec. 31.

The move is designed to help local businesses continue throughout the pandemic.

“London’s businesses have shown that it is possible to create truly wonderful shopping and dining experiences while following all health precautions,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a release.

“We must help make the transition into cooler weather as smooth as possible so businesses can continue serving customers safely.”

Businesses wishing to operate patios beyond their current fall expiry dates are asked to contact the City’s Back to Business (B2B) team at b2b@london.ca.

“Our community’s businesses continue to face tremendous pressure, and the City is committed to helping in any way we can,” said Jim Yanchula, Manager of Downtown Projects and Business Relations.

“The B2B team is here to provide efficient, flexible solutions, and we invite businesses to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”

More information will be provided by the City later this fall regarding the program.