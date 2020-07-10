MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are reminding drivers to slow down after a 21-year-old Londoner was stopped for racing - with a toddler in the car.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 134 km/h in an 80 zone on Perth Road 180 in West Perth around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Perth County OPP stopped the vehicle and found there was a 15-month-old in the vehicle.

The 21-year-old driver was charged with racing - excessive speed.

Their licence was suspended and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused has a future court date in Stratford.

Drivers are reminded that penalties for racing can include six demerit points, a $2,000 - $10,000 fine, a possible extended driver's licence suspension, and up to six months in jail.