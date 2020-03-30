The City of London's COVID-19 'snitch line' received nearly 800 emails and phone calls over the weekend.

The city unveiled the new resource on Friday, as a way for people to report businesses and residents not following advisories put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The goal, according to the city, was to take some of the pressure off city agencies like the health unit and free up emergency lines like 911.

A city official tells CTV News they've had about 650 emails and 130 calls since the email and phone line were introduced.

The phone number is 519-661-4660 or you can send an email to report concerns.

The phone line is monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the email address is being monitored 24-hours-a-day.

- With files from CTV's Daryl Newcombe