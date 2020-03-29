LONDON, ONT. -- Mike Cunningham was walking in a park when he came across a man and a woman tearing caution tape off of a playground.

‘We heard some guy yelling help,” Cunningham says, “that somebody is taking down the yellow tape.”

Cunningham took out his camera and confronted the two individuals.

“What makes you think you can take it down?” Cunningham said.

“I’m a free man,” said the man in the video.

Cunningham continued to follow the man and woman down the road.

“He mentioned he’s a free person,” Cunningham says, “she mentioned that nobody’s sick so there is no need for the tape.”

Cunningham has reported the incident to the so-called newly established 'snitch-line.'

The city partnered with London police and Middlesex-London Health Unit to set up new ways for residents to report businesses and individuals who aren’t following the rules around COVID-19.

Jesse Helmer, interim mayor for the city of London, says they’ve received hundreds of emails to the email address and dozens of phone calls.

“It’s a two metre distance making sure only essential businesses are open and that people are following that 14 day isolation period if they have travelled.”

CTV News asked Londoners if they would use the email or phone number provided to express their Covid-19 concerns.

“No I am not a snitch. I would tell them but I am not a snitch,” says James Groen.

“That’s a tough one, I would probably want to have a chat with them. I might at that point just because it’s not a joke everything going on like it’s pretty serious. We need to make sure that we are doing what we need to do to stop this as soon as possible,” says Chris Dykeman.

Mike Cunningham says he’s happy that the phone line and email exists and has submitted his video for review.

“After everything that has happened this month,” Cunningham says, “that there are still people out there that would do something like that. Especially to something like a playground where children are playing.”

London police released the following statement:

“We urge all Londoners to utilize the email address and phone number provided by the City of London to report any COVID-19 related concerns,” says Chief Steve Williams, London Police Service, “This will ensure that our 9-1-1 lines are free for emergencies.

The phone line will be monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the email address will be monitored 24-hours-a-day.