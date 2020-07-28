Advertisement
London cop and 'man causing a disturbance' end up jamming together
An electric guitar is shown in this file photo. (Pexels)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London police officer and a man who was deemed as 'causing a disturbance' ended up making beautiful music together.
In an Instagram post, London police say an officer was sent to a Richmond Street location Monday night for a complaint of a man causing a disturbance.
When the officer got to the location, it only turned out to be a man tuning his guitar.
The officer helped get the man's axe in tune and played a song with him.
The man thanked the officer and continued rocking in the free world.
