LONDON, ONT. -- A London police officer and a man who was deemed as 'causing a disturbance' ended up making beautiful music together.

In an Instagram post, London police say an officer was sent to a Richmond Street location Monday night for a complaint of a man causing a disturbance.

When the officer got to the location, it only turned out to be a man tuning his guitar.

The officer helped get the man's axe in tune and played a song with him.

The man thanked the officer and continued rocking in the free world.