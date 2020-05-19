London Community Foundation providing nearly $900K for local charities
LONDON, ONT -- Some local charities supporting those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic are about to get a funding boost.
As part of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund the London Community Foundation (LCF) will be sharing nearly $900,000 in funding for local agencies.
The funding is partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross.
“Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts,” said LCF president Matha Powell in a statement.
Starting Monday the LCF will be accepting application for the funding.
The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced in April and is part of a series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.