LONDON, ONT. -- Firefighters are currently on scene dealing with a large fire at a south London truck stop.

Emergency crews were called to the Flying M at 7292 Colonel Talbot Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for kilometres as a result.

There are no injuries and officials say explosions from small propane tanks are the likely cause.

Southwold Township and Strathroy-Caradoc tankers have been called in to assist.

Colonel Talbot is shut down in both directions by London police and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

(More to come)

Smoke can be seen billowing from Flying M Truck Service on Colonel Talbot Road in London, Ont. on March 29, 2021. (Justin Zadorsky/CTV London)