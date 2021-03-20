Advertisement
Extensive structure fire under investigation, Delaware Nation
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 9:24AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 20, 2021 9:30AM EDT
Structure fire in the 14000 block of River Line, Eelunaapeewi Lahkeewiit Delaware Nation, seen on Saturday March 20, 2021 (Gerry Dewan, CTV News)
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a structure fire in the 14000 block of River Line, Eelunaapeewi Lahkeewiit Delaware Nation, Friday evening.
Officers attended with members from the Moravian First Nation Police at approx. 7 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing but crews say the fire caused extensive damage.
No word on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.
