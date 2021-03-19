LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to a residential fire in the area of Wellington Road and Base Line Road East on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. smoke could be seen pouring from a rear roof of 346 Balderstone Ave.

The plume of smoke could be seen across south London.

Firefighters on scene were lifting shingles and extinguishing hot spots.

No one was home at the time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is some damage to the roof, but there appears to be no significant damage inside the house.