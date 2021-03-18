LONDON, ONT. -- London fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire in a two-car garage near downtown London Thursday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to the area of King Street and Maitland Street for a reported fire.

Upon arrival crews located a fully involved fire in a two-car garage near 450 King St.

Firefighters worked quickly to extend hose lines and knock down the fire, however the garage was left destroyed by the blaze.

There have been no reports of damage to any other structures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and a damage estimate is expected later Thursday.