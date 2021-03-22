LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters managed to rescue a man who fell down a ravine in a south London neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the area near 165 Emery St. West after reports of an individual having fallen down a ravine in the area.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a man down the ravine.

The used a low slope rescue rope system setup to get firefighters down to the man.

He was successfully rescued and place in the care of EMS.

The severity of the man’s injuries has not been reported.