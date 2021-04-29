LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the second straight day of triple-digit increases.

The health unit also reported a new death, a man in his sixties, not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home.

There have now been a total of 10,305 cases, with 9,154 resolved. Active cases rose slightly to 953.

Meanwhile the number of variant cases also rose slightly to a total of 1,571 cases, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 269 cases are mutation positive.

As of end of day Monday, the region has administered more than 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are active outbreaks at five area schools, two child-care centres and six Western University residences.

Despite the school outbreaks there is only one active school case currently listed on the MLHU website.

The number of inpatients and ICU patients at LHSC continues to rise as the hospital is dealing with its highest level of patients since the start of the pandemic. Many of the ICU patients are from outside the region.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has 95 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 44 in intensive care. Five staff are also COVID-19 positive.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 141 active, 3,392 total, 3,175 resolved, 76 deaths, 380 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 25 new, 266 active, 2,256 total, 1,945 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 35 active, 1,570 total, 1,483 resolved, 52 deaths, 92 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 76 active, 3,227 total, 3,095 resolved, 56 deaths, 375 variants

Grey-Bruce – 16 new, 81 active, 1,188 total, 1,102 resolved, five deaths,

Ontario reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases with 41 new deaths Thursday.

The provincial death toll now sits at 8,029.

The province also deemed 4,245 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 413,010.

With files from CTV News Toronto.