MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Beer Store location at 3069 Wonderland Rd. S. is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says the staff member last worked at the store on May 2.

In a statement they added, "Contact tracing is being coordinated with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. All indications are that the employee contacted COVID-19 through community transmission and not in the workplace."

All employees who may have been exposed are either monitoring for symptoms or self-isolating depending on their circumstances, however the company says all employees at the location were wearing mandatory face coverings.

The statement continued, "As our team member receives care, we are sending our positive thoughts and best wishes."

The location is being closed for a full deep cleaning and is expected to reopen on May 10.