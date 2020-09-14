LONDON, ONT. -- A youth ministry director from Wingham, Ont. is facing a number of sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges.

Huron County OPP say the 29-year-old accused was arrested by members of the East Algoma detachment on Thursday.

CTV News has learned that the man worked at the Wingham Youth for Christ Youth Unlimited Centre and was also the youth ministry director at the Maitland River Community Church.

He faces seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of sexual exploitation.

According to investigators the charges stem from incidents alleged to have taken place this year involving a teenage victim.

Provincial police say the accused remains in custody with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.

- With files from CTV's Scott Miller and Gerry Dewan