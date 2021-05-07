LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.

It is the second day of declines in new cases after 111 cases were reported Wednesday and 94 were reported Thursday.

The death was a man in his 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement community.

The death comes one day after the region saw it’s youngest death to date when an 18-year-old died as a result of COVID-19.

The region now has a total of 10,991 cases, with 9,870 resolved leaving 914 active cases. The new death brings the regional death toll to 207.

There are 1,728 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. There are an additional 279 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 96 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 42 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for eight in acute care and 24 in the ICU.

Vaccine eligibility for essential workers expanded Thursday for those 50+. For more information follow this link.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said Thursday that the region is expected to hit 200,000 vaccine doses administered by Saturday.

Five new outbreaks at seniors' facilities were declared in recent days with the latest being the Dearness Home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile there are no longer any active outbreaks in regional schools but outbreaks at two child-care centres and one Western University residence remain active.

As of Sunday, 168,475 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, and the health unit says the numbers have jumped across all age groups.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 122 active, 3,509 total, 3,3 11 resolved, 76 deaths, 546 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 16 new, 225 active, 2,411 total, 2,140 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 42 active, 1,614 total, 1,519 resolved, 53 deaths, 125 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 14 new, 89 active, 3,310 total, 3,165 resolved, 56 deaths, 439 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 47 active, 1,229 total, 1,177 resolved, five deaths

Across Ontario 3,166 new infections were reported, a slight decrease from the more than 3,400 reported Thursday.

The province also recorded an additional 23 deaths related to the disease, bringing the total COVID-19 death count in Ontario 8,236.

As of Friday, there are 1,924 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, with 853 patients in intensive care.

With files from CTV Toronto.