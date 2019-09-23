A London, Ont. man is $2.5 million richer after winning the top prize with the OLG's Instant Multi Millionaire game.

Ryan Dodd collected his price at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on Monday.

The 26-year-old bartender told OLG representatives he is planning to travel with his winnings, calling it "unbelievable."

Instant Multi Millionaire costs $30 per play with the odds of winning one in 3.55 and a top prize of $2.5 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Mac’s on Wilkins Street in south London.