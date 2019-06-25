

CTV London





Swoop Airlines will soon allow travellers to go directly from London International Airport to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun.

The non-stop flights with "ultra-low" fares will be offered twice weekly to each destination.

Tickets were set to go on sale Tuesday, with flights available from October 2019 to April 2020.

Michael Seabrook, president and CEO of London International Airport said in a statement, "These added flights are further indications of Swoop's dates and ultra-low cost fares. We hope travelers in Southern Ontario will make the most of these new flights this winter!"

Swoop already flies direct from London, Ont. to Abbotsford (Vancouver), BC, Edmonton, AB and Halifax, NS.

Flights to Abbotsford and Edmonton are expected to continue daily through the winter except for Saturday.