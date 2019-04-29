

CTV London





A new flight has Swoop-ed into London.

Billed as an ultra-low cost airline, Swoop’s inaugural flight between Edmonton and London came in over the weekend.

Swoop says this is the first of three new routes launching in London, with service to Abbotsford and Halifax beginning on May 24.

"The kick-off to our summer schedule and beginning of a very busy inaugural season starts with (Sunday's) flight between London and Edmonton,” said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop, in a news release.

"Today's inaugural flight marks the start of an exciting expansion to our Canadian network with Swoop," said Michael Seabrook, CEO and President of the London International Airport.

"We are now the second focus city in Ontario for Swoop service, and among the first airports in Canada to offer true ultra-low-cost flight options to passengers. We expect these new flights will be popular with travellers, leading to the potential for more destinations from Swoop in the future."