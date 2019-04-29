

CTV London





Air Canada has made more changes to its summer schedule in an effort to the deal the groundings of the Boeing 737 Max airplanes and one casualty is direct flights between Calgary and London.

In Statement last week Air Canada says that the flights between Calgary and London slated to begin in June will be cancelled for this year.

Air Canada says they have protected 96 per cent of their planned flights since the fleet was grounded back in march but some cuts had to be made.

Despite the cut from Air Canada, London International Airport has seen remarkable growth, with the potential to see the number of passengers nearly double over the next few years.