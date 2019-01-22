

Sacha Long and Sara Meshmesh, CTV London





Discount airline Swoop is adding flights out of London as part of its expanded service for the summer months.

The airline uses Boeing 737-800s that are painted pink and white with 189 seats for passengers.

They eliminate add-on prices to reduce the base price of a ticket.

Swoop will offer service between London and Halifax six times a week and daily service from London to Abbotsford and Edmonton.

Internationally, Swoop will continue its Hamilton service to Montego Bay and Cancun, with a weekly return flight throughout the summer.

Prices for flights out of London start at $99.

"Today's announcement is wonderful news for London and our region of Ontario," said Mike Seabrook, CEO of London International Airport in a release.

"We're focused on being the 'Easy and Comfortable' airport and Swoop's new service is a perfect fit. Our passengers will be able to get to more destinations with direct flights the easy and comfortable way."

Seabrook notes it will be “a huge drive for the economy.”

Londoners traveling in the airport say they are excited for the cheaper option, but some are concerned with add-on prices.

One man who recently booked with Swoop out of Hamilton says the add-on prices didn’t add too much to the overall cost and he would rather be flying out of a smaller airport.

His trip to Jamaica - round-trip for two - was $900.

The London International Airport currently sees half-a-million passengers each year, and with the addition of Swoop, that number is forecasted to jump to over one million in a year.

If the new flights being offered are successful, there could be a possibility of adding flights to the south next winter.