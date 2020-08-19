MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) has announced a staggered start to school for elementary and secondary students at schools in Grey and Bruce counties.

In a letter to parents, the board laid out how the return to school will look in the first week back in class starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Tuesday will see only JK/SK students in elementary schools and Grade 9 students on the Day 1/Period 1 schedule in high schools.

On Wednesday those attending include:

Elementary: JK/SK,Grades 1, 2, and 3

Secondary: Grade 9, 10 - Day 2/Period 2

On Thursday:

Elementary: JK/SK, Grades 1-6

Secondary: Grade 9, 10 and 11 - Day 1/Period 1

On Friday:

Elementary: JK/SK, Grades 1-8

Secondary: Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12+ -Day 2/Period 2

Students in special education or in self-contained classrooms are the exception, and can attend every day.

Remote learning will also begin on Friday, Sept. 11.

Additional details and information are available on the BWDSB website and questions can be directed to ReturnToSchool@bwdsb.on.ca.