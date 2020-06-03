LONDON, ON -- Attention all bookworms, the London-Public Library is set to launch a curbside returns and pick-up service on Monday, June 8.

If you’ve missed the scent of a gently used book, because library’s have been off limits since the pandemic began, you’re in luck.

You can soon get your hands on the latest best selling title, as the London Public Library will begin offering curbside pick-up at select branches as of Monday.

The service will run Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can find the London Public Library’s pick up schedule here.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex County Library says they are excited to be able to offer patrons the opportunity to request books and DVDs by mail.

Starting today, library cardholders will be able to place a request for up to three books and three DVDs that will then be delivered to them by mail.

Requests can be submitted using an online form located on the library website, or by phone.

People can also submit requests every two weeks, and the items will be delivered at no cost.

“Staff have been working hard to connect with library users through virtual programming and services, but we know that many of our patrons have been missing our print book and DVD collections,” said Lindsay Brock, Director of Library Services.

All library items that were checked out prior to the library’s March 16 closure, and the items being sent by mail, have had their due dates extended until August 2, 2020.

If you need to return items prior to it's due date, you are welcome to do so via the drop-box at any one of Middlesex County Library’s 15 locations.

To help with questions about requesting items or about any library service, including digital collections, Middlesex County Library has added a Live Chat service to their website.

Staffed seven days a week during business hours, the live chat will allow anyone to communicate instantly with library staff.

Staff will be able to answer questions about accessing library materials, assist with online services and technology, as well as direct users to information and resources.

Middlesex County Library’s website can be found at library.middlesex.ca.