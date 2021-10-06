Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Three local health units have announced that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport
In a video call held Wednesday, top officials from Middlesex-London, Southwestern Public Health and Huron-Perth announced the decision, effective Oct. 31.
“These additional protective measures will make it safer for everyone entering a facility for organized sports, whether to play, practice, coach, volunteer, or watch,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health, Huron Perth Public Health.
According to a joint statement issued by the three health units, the decision to extend the proof of vaccination requirement to all those attending these facilities and to a younger age group involved in organized sport was made due to the nature of sport and fitness activities, which can create opportunities for COVID-19 to spread more easily.
The statement goes on to say, these factors include close contact between participants, forceful exhalation and increased respiratory rate, prolonged exposure, crowded indoor spaces and the removal of masks/face coverings during physical activity. It was also made in part because everyone 12 years of age and older is currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Letters of Instruction will be issued to the owners and operators of facilities in the communities they serve, where organized sports are played or practised.
In addition to players, the provisions of the Letters of Instruction apply to coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators aged 12 and over.
Health units in Windsor-Essex and York region have also announced similar plans that go above and beyond provincial guidelines.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
Lancet investigation into origin of COVID-19 pandemic shut down over bias risk: BMJ report
The Lancet journal’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has been shut down due to the risk of bias after a team member was found to have ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The British Medical Journal says.
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough
The World Health Organization says the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
With an outbreak in N.L.'s Bible Belt, officials consider vaccine passports at church
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering making it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated to attend church services in person.
Indigenous population in Canada could climb to nearly 3.2 million by 2041: StatCan
The population of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities could rise to nearly 3.2 million by 2041 if high birth rates continue and more people continue self-identifying as Indigenous, according to new projections from Statistics Canada.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Windsor
-
High-rise heroes: two good Samaritans risk personal safety to save strangers
A Windsorite and a Texan are being hailed as heroes, for their actions during two separate apartment fires in the city.
-
Vandalism and property damage reported at Lakeshore and LaSalle public parks
The Municipality of Lakeshore says at least nine public park washrooms have been the site of property damage and vandalism over the past month, forcing the early closure of the facilities.
-
Third Windsor-Essex school closes in-person due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another school in the region is closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs car crash in Barrie
Simcoe County paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and car in Barrie's south end.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, four school outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and four school outbreaks.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 124km/h in 40 zone, OPP says
Police say a young driver was clocked speeding three times the legal limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
-
Northern communities among top 10 most expensive for home insurance
Five communities in northern Ontario make up half of the top 10 most expensive areas for home insurance in the province, according to insurance comparison website RatesDotCA.
Ottawa
-
Two more Ottawa residents die from COVID-19
Hospitalizations and active cases continue to decrease, but Ottawa Public Health reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Here's where 15 new speed cameras will be installed in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa stands to make more than $8.5 million next year by adding 15 new cameras to catch speeders across the city.
Toronto
-
Ford declines Opposition call to review PC caucus medical exemptions
Premier Doug Ford says he won't get involved in people's personal medical records.
-
Maskless Thanksgiving dinners can happen in Toronto but hosts should ask about vaccination status, top doc says
Thanksgiving gatherings that were largely put on hold in 2020 can return this year but residents should be keeping their invite lists small and asking their guests about their vaccination status, Toronto's top doctor says.
-
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
Montreal
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Quebec reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; half of ICU patients are under 60
Quebec on Wednesday reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, continuing a trend for the last few days of slightly lower, stable case numbers compared to most of September.
-
Montreal says it's abolishing library late fees, but there are questions about the math
Montreal abolished late fees at its libraries on Wednesday -- but if you keep a book at home, you could now actually be worse off financially. Some Montrealers are questioning whether the new rules are any kinder to low-income people.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Winnipeg
-
Booster shots recommended for Manitobans who got AstraZeneca doses, frontline health-care workers
The province has confirmed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are being recommended for frontline health-care workers and Manitobans who have two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Manitoba records another COVID-19 death Wednesday, 95 new cases
Manitoba added another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,214.
Calgary
-
Man suffers serious burns, cat and 10 snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
-
'Voter suppression': Indigenous Albertans want options to vote on plebiscite and referendums
Indigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites, referendums and senate elections later this month.
-
Man dead after being hit by truck in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the city's southwest last week has died.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 17-year-old charged with trafficking pills and syrup in Beaumont and abroad
RCMP officers in Beaumont have arrested and charged a teen they allege was caught with thousands of pills and codeine cough syrup.
-
Missing man found dead, homicide detectives on the case
An Edmonton man that was missing for several weeks has been found dead, and homicide investigators are on the case.
-
Elderly boater missing on lake south of Edmonton
A boater went missing on a lake in Wetaskiwin County, Alta., on Tuesday, RCMP said.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
New B.C. training program for commercial truckers boosts skills, safety: ministry
The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province's new mandatory entry-level training program.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.