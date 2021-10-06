Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities

Students from John McCrea Secondary School play hockey at the Walter Baker Sports Centre in Ottawa on Thursday, January 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Students from John McCrea Secondary School play hockey at the Walter Baker Sports Centre in Ottawa on Thursday, January 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

