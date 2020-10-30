LONDON, ONT. -- Three Huron County residents are facing trespassing charges after, police say, they broke into an abandoned detention centre, to film social media videos.

The Huron OPP say the 20, 21, and 22 year olds allegedly broke into the shuttered Bluewater Youth Detention Centre near Goderich Tuesday night, around midnight.

Social media users called police after they saw people “live streaming” inside the former youth jail, south of Goderich.

Police say after apprehending the trespassers, one of them told police, he was trying to grow his social media presence by getting likes on the video.

The former detention centre for young offenders was closed in 2002 by the provincial government, to save money.