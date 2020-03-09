LONDON, ONT -- A Chatham-Kent resident got more than they were bargaining for while magnet fishing in the Thames River near Thamesville.

The citizen “caught” what appeared to be a live grenade.

Chatham-Kent police were notified and set pictures of the grenade to the Canadian Military for indentification.

The bomb disposal unit discovered that it was indeed a M36 grenade.

Members from Camp Borden attended the area and took the grenade into their care.

No one was injured in the incident.

How the grenade ended up in the river remains a mystery.