Lifting the Silence Walk honours those we lost to suicide

The London-Middlesex Suicide Prevention Council is holding a walk to honour World Suicide Prevention Day, Saturday.

The Lifting the Silence Walk to honour individuals we have lost to suicide will take place at Victoria Park from 1 – 3pm.

There is no reservation required.

WSPD was created in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention with the World Health Organization.

Every year on September 10th, we remember those who lost their lives to suicide and raises awareness that "suicide can be prevented".

For more information on World Suicide Prevention Day, visit their website.