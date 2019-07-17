

CTV London





A two-vehicle crash southwest of Brantford, Ont. has left two people with severe injuries and a total six people taken to hospital.

Provincial Police are describing the crash at Brantford Road and Burford-Delhi Townline Road as “violent” and the area was closed for several hours while they investigated.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and involved two vans.

One van was northbound on Brantford Road while the other was westbound on Burford-Delhi Townline Road.

The two vans collided in the intersection.

In one van a 26-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man of Norfolk County were taken to hospital for life-threatening and life-altering injuries.

In the other van a 29-year-old man and his children, a one-year-old boy, three-year-old boy, and four-year-old girl were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police said that Burford-Delhi Townline Road is governed by a stop sign at the intersection and that will play a role into their investigation.