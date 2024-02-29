LONDON
London

    • Knights fall to Generals at Bud Gardens

    London Knights
    Share

    Luke Torrance scored twice as the Oshawa Generals topped the London Knights 6-4.

    Calum Ritchie, Connor Punnett, Matthew Buckley and Luca D'Amato all scored for Oshawa.

    Jacob Oster stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced for the Generals.

    Denver Barkey scored twice while Oliver Bonk and Kasper Halttunen scored once for London.

    Knights goaltender Michael Simpson stopped 24 of 29 shots.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News