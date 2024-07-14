Recovery mission underway in Port Stanley after 14-year old goes missing in Lake Erie

A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie.

Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.

Central Elgin lifeguards, as well as an OPP helicopter and marine unit, went in the water for hours after the teen went missing.

An OPP dive team arrived after 6 p.m. to aid in the search.

CTV News has learned the teen’s father and a brother moved to Canada less than a year ago from Turkey, after suffering another family loss.

The mother of the teen was taken to St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital after suffering distress, while the father waited on the beach.

He was observed speaking with OPP and victim services during the search.

At the time the boy entered the water, the beach was posted as a yellow flag, but changed to red after lifeguards needed to leave their post to help search.

Recovery efforts will continue until the boy is found.