Latest on London’s high-stakes lobbying efforts at provincial conference

A delegation from London is lobbying the provincial government this week for funding and policy changes to address many of the biggest challenges facing the city.

Mayor Josh Morgan is leading a group of city councillors representing London at the 125th Annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference underway in Ottawa.

According to a new release, the priorities for the local delegation are:

Health and Homelessness

Public Safety and Policing

Housing and Infrastructure

Regional Transportation

Physician Recruitment

Climate Change Mitigation

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford gave an address focusing on the economy, upcoming highway improvements, and funding for housing supportive infrastructure.

However, despite a province-wide lobbying campaign by the Ontario Big City Mayors seeking greater provincial support addressing homelessness, the crisis on city streets was not mentioned by the premier.

Morgan isn’t passing judgement on the omission.

“I can tell you the government is noticing,” the mayor told CTV News from Ottawa. “We're very hopeful that they will take quick action on this. We're not saying that it's only the province's responsibility, we're saying we're partners in this.”

He said addressing homelessness has been discussed with several cabinet ministers.

Morgan hopes to hear more on Tuesday.

“Health Minister (Sylvia) Jones has been added to the agenda to give a major speech, and as we know, talking about health and homelessness is certainly squarely within Minister Jones’ portfolio,” he added.

Meanwhile, a comment made during Ford’s speech suggests London’s pitch for reducing natural gas powered electricity generation might be challenged.

“We have one of the cleanest [electrical] grids, if not the cleanest grid in the entire world,” Ford told municipal politicians while on the topic of nuclear power.

However, last week’s progress report on London’s Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) includes concern that the province’s decision to use more natural gas to generate electricity is contributing to rising Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from the community despite lower per capita energy use.

Morgan suggests it’s a topic for more discussion with the province.

“We can clearly show how more natural gas or less in the grid will impact [emission targets]. These are decisions that the province and the energy minister will make, but I think any good collaboration between the municipal government and the province involves dialog, information, and data,” he added.

The City of London delegation has also participated in conversations with the province about regional transportation improvements, mental health and addictions, as well as public safety.

The AMO Conference concludes on Aug. 21.